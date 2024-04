A STARDUST SURVIVOR, Antoinette Keegan, has said she does not accept the apologies from Fianna Fáil TD Seán Haughey and Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton as she believes their past actions impeded victims and families from getting justice.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Simon Harris gave a State apology to the families and victims of the Stardust tragedy, where 48 people lost their lives after a fire at Dublin nightclub on 14 February 1981 after a fresh inquest ruled their deaths as an unlawful killing last week.

Haughey, whose father was Taoiseach at the time for the incident, and Bruton have been TDs for the constituency from which the majority of the families hailed from since 1982 and oversaw many previous tribunals.

Both Dublin Bay North TDs apologised and admitted that they could have served the families better during their fight for justice.

Keegan, speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland today, said the reason why she could not to accept the apologies was that both TDs had not continued to pursuit for justice after a judicial review, carried out by Pat McCartan in 2017, ruled that a fresh inquiry was not required.

This was despite the first, highly-contested, inquiry ruled that the cause of the fire was arson, which victims and families believed lay blame on them and their deceased loved ones.

You can read about the timeline of the Tribunals, reports and inquests that led to last week’s verdict here.

The latest inquiry has struck the arson ruling from the record and ruled that the fire started in the hot press of the Stardust nightclub after an electrical fault.

‘The chains and padlocks were again put in place’

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Haughey said: “For my own part, I genuinely believe I consistently followed up with any issue the [Stardust victims'] committee asked me to do.

“I raised various matters in the Dáil, I wrote to the relevant ministers as requested. But, if I’m honest though, this was not enough. I also admit that my relations with the committee were, at times, fraught and I do regret that.

“I admit too that when Pat McCartan issued his finding in 2017 to the effect that no new inquiry was warranted I could not see how the case could be advanced further. So, the decision to seek new inquests was an inspired one.

“I am in awe of the persistence of the families at that dark time to continue to fight, and they did so with determination and great dignity,” Haughey said.

48 people died in the Stardust nightclub on the night of the fire. © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

Bruton said: “The burning sense of injustice has fired this families throughout a very long struggle. And we who represent them in the constituency have failed them and I acknowledge that fully.

The TD also referenced the chains and padlocks which locked many of the exits of the nightclub on the night, saying the families and victims were once again impacted by them during their fight for justice:

“Often it seemed that the chains and the padlocks were being again put in place as they sought to find justice from a system which always seemed to have the doors closed.”

“Your anger and frustration with politicians and the system is amply justified,” Bruton added.

Keegan said she did not accept the apology as she believed Haughey and Bruton had not adequately supported the families fight for another tribunal after the McCarton review in 2017.

“I actually was very annoyed yesterday with them because doing that apology was just [trying to] look good for the public,” Keegan told the programme.

Keegan claims her previous requests for the case to be advanced to a new inquiry to Haughey and Bruton fell on deaf ears.

“They locked the doors from us getting in, we were locked out. In the Stardust we were locked in with the chains and doors but they locked locked the doors from helping us.”

Stardust families were ‘betrayed by the State’ for four decades

Speaking at an event in Dublin this morning, Simon Harris said that the apology is one of four steps that he wishes to take in order to complement the inquest’s ruling last week.

While he retained from commenting on any criminal investigations, which are currently subject to garda, independent and political processes, he said that a letter of apology from the State will be issued to the families next.

Harris said that he wanted to get the wording of the letters “right” and that he was working with the families and his own internal team to do so.

Taoiseach Simon Harris was speaking at an event in Leinster House yesterday. Órla Ryan / The Journal Órla Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

He also wanted to ensure that the victims and families received adequate counselling as a result of the many years which they were “betrayed by the State”.

Lastly, Harris hopes to fulfil all the recommendations which were made by the latest inquiry, which included requirements for all buildings to receive increased and thorough fire inspections.

“I thank the families for engaging with me, I can understand why engaging with the State is not an easy or often pleasant thing for Stardust families to do, having been betrayed by the State so often over 43 years.

“So I don’t, in any way, shape or form, take for granted the willingness of Antoinette Keegan to take my phone call last Thursday evening, the willingness for 70 people to come into government buildings [yesterday],” the Taoiseach said.