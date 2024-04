THE JURY’S VERDICT in the Stardust inquests will be announced this afternoon.

Family members and the jury have this morning started to assemble in the Pillar Room of the Rotunda Hospital, with formalities commencing at 2pm.

It was confirmed yesterday afternoon that the jury had reached a verdict.

The jury said they could not reach a unanimous verdict, and had instead come to a majority decision. Yesterday was the 11th day the seven women and five men had been deliberating.

The inquests into the deaths of 48 people after a fire at the Stardust nightclub in Artane, north Dublin, began in April 2023 and have heard evidence from 373 people. The fire broke out in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 1981.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said he “stands ready” to engage with the families of those who died in the fire once the outcome of the inquests is announced. “I’m extremely conscious of the fact that this must be an extraordinarily difficult and emotional day for all of the families involved, people who have sought justice, answers and truth for such a long period of time,” he said. When asked if there was anything the Government could do following the verdicts, Harris said: “Let’s have [the verdict] first, out of respect to the families and their long-standing campaign for truth and justice.” When the jury yesterday said they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict, coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said she could accept a majority verdict in these circumstances – i.e. one that at least seven of the jury agreed upon. When the jury later confirmed they had reached a majority verdict, Dr Cullinane said she wished to defer the announcement of their verdicts and findings to attend to certain administrative matters. She also said she wished to allow all interested persons and family members to have an opportunity to make arrangements either to attend court or to observe the proceedings online when the verdicts are delivered. “You must not on any account discuss your deliberations or your findings and verdicts before you return, as that would undermine the entire process that you’ve been engaged in and in which you’ve been so central, and could even amount to a contempt of court,” Dr Cullinane said.

Advertisement