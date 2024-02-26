Four men sentenced in Antrim court for spate of ATM robberies between 2018 and 2019

FOUR MEN HAVE been sentenced in Antrim today for taking part in a series of ATM robberies between late October 2018 and early December 2019.

The spate of robberies included the theft of two cash machines at a supermarket on Castle Way in Antrim.

The four offenders, all aged in their 30s, received a range of different sentences from the Antrim Crown Court.

All four sentences will be served “half in custody and half on licence”, the PSNI said, meaning the men will be released on certain conditions halfway through their times in prison.

Kenneth Clarke, aged 32, was sentenced to five years and eight months for conspiracy to steal, commit criminal damage and arson.

Jamie McConnell, aged 31, was sentenced to three years and six months for conspiracy to steal, commit criminal damage and arson.

Gary Kincaid, aged 36, was sentenced to 11 months for assisting or encouraging offenders.

David McClurkin, aged 39, was sentenced to a combination supervision order consisting of 60 hours of community service and two years on probation for assisting or encouraging offenders.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “During the early hours of Friday, 6 December 2019 police received a report that a digger had been used to steal an ATM unit housing two cash machines at a supermarket on Castle Way. The digger used was subsequently set on fire.

The ATM was recovered by officers just a few miles away that same morning, the detective said.

“Clarke, McConnell, Kincaid and McClurkin were arrested by investigating officers just days after the report, and subsequently charged with varying offences. All four had already entered a guilty plea prior to today’s sentencings in court.”