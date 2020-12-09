#Open journalism No news is bad news

Appeal for information after buzzard found shot dead on roadside in Co Laois

The bird was on a tree when it was shot with a shotgun at 7.50am on Saturday, 5 December.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 3:29 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Ondrej Prosicky
Image: Shutterstock/Ondrej Prosicky

THE NATIONAL PARKS & Wildlife Service (NPWS) has issued an appeal for information after a buzzard was found shot dead on the R22 south of Emo, Co Laois. 

The bird was on a tree on the roadside when it was shot with a shotgun at 7.50am on Saturday, 5 December.

The firearm was discharged from the road on the south of the village. 

“The shot was heard and the dead buzzard was found by a member of the public. A spent shotgun cartridge was also found,” the investigating wildlife ranger said. 

The NPWS is liaising with Coillte and An Garda Síochána in Portlaoise in relation to the incident. 

The public is being asked to report any vehicles or people acting suspiciously last Saturday morning in the Emo area. 

“The National Parks & Wildlife Service is interested in information relating to a vehicle that was recorded in the area on CCTV. It is believed that individuals may be driving around looking for buzzards perched on the roadside and then shooting them from a vehicle,” the ranger said. 

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact the regional manager, Ciara O’Mahony, through the NPWS at 0761 002667 or at ciara.omahony.chg.gov.ie. 

