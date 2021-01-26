#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 26 January 2021
Appeal for information on two teenagers missing from Waterford who are believed to be in Dublin

17-year-old Elise Mulumba and 15-year-old Aaliah Mulumba have been missing from since yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 26 Jan 2021, 5:08 PM
Elise Mulumba and Aaliah Mulumba
Elise Mulumba and Aaliah Mulumba
Elise Mulumba and Aaliah Mulumba

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of two teenagers who are missing from Co Waterford. 

17-year-old Elise Mulumba and 15-year-old Aaliah Mulumba have both been missing from the Tralee area since yesterday. 

Elise is described as being 5’2″ in height, of slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.

Aaliah is described as being 5’2″ in height, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Elise and Aaliah are believed to be with one another and currently in Dublin. 

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Tralee on 66 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

