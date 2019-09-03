Gardaí renew appeal for information on shooting in Louth caravan park last week

Garda checkpoint set up in Clogherhead one week after the murder of Keith Branigan.

Garda checkpoint set up in Clogherhead one week after the murder of Keith Branigan.

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING the appeal for information on the murder of 29-year-old Keith Branigan in a caravan park last week.

Funeral arrangements were announced today for Branigan. He will be buried in his hometown of Drogheda, Co Louth.

Branigan was shot dead as he worked on decking outside a caravan in the popular seaside village of Clogherhead, a few kilometres north of Drogheda.

Gardaí believe he was targeted in the ongoing feud between rival criminal gangs in Drogheda.

The murder investigation, which is based in an incident room in Drogheda Garda Station, continues with “local, regional and national units involved”, Garda Superintendent Andrew Watters, Drogheda said today.

Watters also repeated the appeal he made last week for anyone who had information on the murder to contact gardaí.

“I am appealing again for anybody with any new information to contact us,” he said.

He said that more than 200 “action/jobs” have been carried out in the week since the murder took place.

Gardaí set up checkpoints on the main road into Clogherhead this afternoon and asked motorists if they had seen or heard anything on the day in question or if they had any dash cam footage.

Branigan’s funeral will take place on Thursday morning. Funeral mass is at 11am at the Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove, Drogheda with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.