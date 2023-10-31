Appeal made to help locate Irish woman Úna Joyce missing in Berlin since Saturday night

AN APPEAL IS being made to help locate Irish woman Úna Joyce who is missing in Berlin, Germany.

Friends and family of the young woman have shared a poster on social media seeking help in finding her.

It says Joyce was last seen on Berlichingenstraße at around 11pm on Saturday, 28 October.

She is believed to have been on a bus from Reuchlin Strasse bus station travelling towards Hasenheide.

Joyce text a family friend at 12.35am to say she was on the way. However, she never arrived.

My friends sister has gone missing in Berlin. Her name is Úna Joyce and she was last seen on the 28th of October. If you can share this or have any information, please contact the numbers below pic.twitter.com/ADXeZWSGHZ — Róisín The Terrible 🦇🌕 (@Roisin_McNally) October 30, 2023

Úna Joyce is has pale skin, blue eyes and dark curly hair.

She was wearing a yellow rain coat.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact +31 6 25286323 or Berlin Police District 25 on +49 30 4664 225 701.