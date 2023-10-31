Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 31 October 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Family/Facebook Úna Joyce
Úna Joyce
Appeal made to help locate Irish woman Úna Joyce missing in Berlin since Saturday night
Joyce was last seen on Berlichingenstraße at around 11pm on Saturday, 28 October.
7.5k
0
47 minutes ago

AN APPEAL IS being made to help locate Irish woman Úna Joyce who is missing in Berlin, Germany. 

Friends and family of the young woman have shared a poster on social media seeking help in finding her. 

It says Joyce was last seen on Berlichingenstraße at around 11pm on Saturday, 28 October. 

She is believed to have been on a bus from Reuchlin Strasse bus station travelling towards Hasenheide. 

Joyce text a family friend at 12.35am to say she was on the way. However, she never arrived. 

Úna Joyce is has pale skin, blue eyes and dark curly hair. 

She was wearing a yellow rain coat. 

Anyone with information is being asked to contact +31 6 25286323 or Berlin Police District 25 on +49 30 4664 225 701. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     