Appeals board turns down permission for Johnny Ronan 'build to rent' Appian Way scheme

AN BORD PLEANÁLA has refused planning permission to a Johnny Ronan proposal for a 10 storey ‘build to rent’ scheme at the junction of Appian Way and Leeson Street Upper in Dublin.

The appeals board has refused planning permission to Ronan’s RGRE J & R Valery’s Limited for the 105 unit apartment scheme after concluding that the proposal would constitute overdevelopment of the site due to its height, scale and density.

The appeals board also found that the scheme would seriously injure the amenities of property in the vicinity and would have an adverse impact on the character of the area.

The board also refused planning permission as it would endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard after stating that the scheme would generate excessive drop-offs, servicing activities and overspill parking and cause an obstruction to pedestrians, cyclists, bus service and other users.

In making its decision, the appeals board has overruled its own inspector, Brendan Coyne who recommended that planning permission be granted for the scheme after an 111 page report.

The board stated that it did not agree with the inspector that the proposed development would make a positive contribution to the legibility of the wider area, the urban neighbourhood and streetscape.

The board stating that in reaching this conclusion, it shared the view of Dublin City Council, which refused planning permission for the scheme in November 2021, that the proposed development would fail to integrate with or be compatible with the streetscape and public realm along Appian Way and Leeson Street Upper.

Board member Una Crosse also stated that the appeals board did not share the view of its inspector that the existing on-street parking in the vicinity of the site and the proposed servicing arrangements could adequately accommodate the functional servicing and appropriate management of the proposed development.

Crosse found that the proposal has failed to provide a sense of place and character and would not appropriately integrate with or enhance the public realm.

In the appeal, planning consultant for the Ronan Group in the case, John Spain told the appeals board that the construction of a 10 storey building is supported by height guidelines which encourages increased density and apartment building heights.

Spain stated that the site “is capable of carrying a new modern element within the streetscape”.

Spain stated that the proposed scale, height and layout of the development “provides for an appropriate scale and use of the strategically located site”.

Spain further argued that “the scale, massing and appearance” of the scheme “makes it visually distinctive contributing to the creation of a strong design response to the site”.