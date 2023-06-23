Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 23 June 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Alamy Stock Photo Arctic Monkeys lead singer Alex Turner
# Glastonbury
Arctic Monkeys expected to play Glastonbury today as lead singer recovers from laryngitis
If Arctic Monkeys do make it on stage this evening, it will be the band’s third time headlining the iconic festival, having done so in 2008 and 2013.
2.1k
3
34 minutes ago

ARCTIC MONKEYS ARE likely to play the Glastonbury music festival today after the band were forced to cancel their show in Marley Park earlier this week when their lead singer Alex Turner came down with acute laryngitis. 

As reported by The Times, festival organiser Emily Eavis told reporters that she thought the gig would go ahead as planned, but added that back-up plans were in place should Turner fail to recover in time. 

“I think we are going to be all right,” she said. “They’ve cancelled that (Dublin show), he’s recovering. I’m sure we’re going to be all right. We’ve got a couple of back-up plans if not. We’ve always got back-up plans for everything.”

The exact makeup of those back-up plans has been the subject of speculation and rumour swapping among festivalgoers, with many theorising that one of the options might be Foo Fighters. 

There is one mystery band on the line-up, The Churnups, who many believe to be the US rock band led by singer and guitarist Dave Grohl.

There had been speculation that The Churnups were actually UK band Pulp. Blur were also suspected. But since Grohl hinted on Instagram that he was expecting to “churn up” some emotions this weekend, Foo Fighters seem to be the favourites. 

If Arctic Monkeys do make it on stage this evening, it will be the band’s third time headlining the iconic festival, having done so in 2008 and 2013. 

Also headlining at Glastonbury this week are Guns ‘n’ Roses and Elton John. The line-up also includes the likes of Lizzo, Lil Nas X, The Manic Street Preachers and Lana Del Rey.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     