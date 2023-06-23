Arctic Monkeys expected to play Glastonbury today as lead singer recovers from laryngitis

ARCTIC MONKEYS ARE likely to play the Glastonbury music festival today after the band were forced to cancel their show in Marley Park earlier this week when their lead singer Alex Turner came down with acute laryngitis.

As reported by The Times, festival organiser Emily Eavis told reporters that she thought the gig would go ahead as planned, but added that back-up plans were in place should Turner fail to recover in time.

“I think we are going to be all right,” she said. “They’ve cancelled that (Dublin show), he’s recovering. I’m sure we’re going to be all right. We’ve got a couple of back-up plans if not. We’ve always got back-up plans for everything.”

The exact makeup of those back-up plans has been the subject of speculation and rumour swapping among festivalgoers, with many theorising that one of the options might be Foo Fighters.

There is one mystery band on the line-up, The Churnups, who many believe to be the US rock band led by singer and guitarist Dave Grohl.

There had been speculation that The Churnups were actually UK band Pulp. Blur were also suspected. But since Grohl hinted on Instagram that he was expecting to “churn up” some emotions this weekend, Foo Fighters seem to be the favourites.

If Arctic Monkeys do make it on stage this evening, it will be the band’s third time headlining the iconic festival, having done so in 2008 and 2013.

Also headlining at Glastonbury this week are Guns ‘n’ Roses and Elton John. The line-up also includes the likes of Lizzo, Lil Nas X, The Manic Street Preachers and Lana Del Rey.