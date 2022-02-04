#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Friday 4 February 2022
Advertisement

22 people killed and dozens hospitalised in Argentina after taking 'laced' cocaine

20,000 doses of the adulterated substance were confiscated from the area of Buenos Aires where it had been sold.

By AFP Friday 4 Feb 2022, 8:24 AM
1 hour ago 7,368 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5673343
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

POLICE IN ARGENTINA seized vast quantities of cocaine yesterday likely laced with opioids and made several arrests after 22 people died and dozens ended up in hospital poisoned in Buenos Aires.

Officials said the incident had been brought under control – but recent buyers of cocaine in and around the capital city were nevertheless urged to throw it away.

“It could have been a worse tragedy,” said provincial government official Carlos Bianco, had officials not seized “a large quantity” of cocaine after the mass hospitalization event and taken it off the streets.

Provincial health minister Nicolas Kreplak said 20,000 doses of the adulterated substance were confiscated from the area of Buenos Aires where it had been sold.

Health authorities issued an “epidemiological alert” Wednesday after a flurry of deaths in three poor, western suburbs of Buenos Aires among people who had taken what they thought was cocaine.

More than 80 were admitted to 10 hospitals, some in critical condition, and 20 remained on mechanical ventilation on Thursday.

Police arrested three members of a drug gang in the poor suburb of San Martin accused of having distributed the drug mix.

In front of the nearby Bocalandro Hospital, a mother waited for updates on her 28-year-old son.

“He’s a good son … but he’s addicted. I don’t know how to help him,” said Sandra, who only wished to give her first name for fear of repercussions, to AFP.

Hoping for a ‘miracle’

Buenos Aires provincial security chief Sergio Berni said the lethal additive, still being analysed, was likely an opioid as many of the patients had reacted well to treatment for opioid poisoning.

Beatriz Mercado, who lives in the suburb of Hurlingham, told AFP she had found her 31-year-old son lying on the kitchen floor in the dark.

“He was almost not breathing, his eyes were rolling back,” she said. She took him to the hospital, where he was put on life support.

“I hope for a miracle,” said Mercado.

Some of the victims, several of them men in their 30s and 40s, suffered violent convulsions and heart attacks.

The alarm was first raised when four people arrived at a hospital together, saying they had taken cocaine at the same event. All four died.

“We are desperate, we want to know why one person is dying after another here,” Maria Morales told AFP outside the hospital where her brother-in-law was on life support.

A friend who had taken cocaine at the same gathering is dead.

At a house in the precarious suburb of Tres de Febrero, where the drug was allegedly sold, police found packets of the substance similar to those described by the victims’ families.

‘No precedent’

Berni told the Telefe channel the as-yet unknown additive was “attacking the central nervous system” of users.

“Every dealer that buys cocaine cuts it. Some do it with non-toxic substances such as starch. Others put hallucinogens in it, and if there is no form of control, this kind of thing happens,” said Berni.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said the adulteration was unlikely the result of gang warfare — a lab mix-up was the more probable cause.

San Martin public prosecutor Marcelo Lapargo said what happened was “absolutely exceptional” and there was “no precedent” in Argentina.

The priority, he added, was “to communicate so that those who are in possession of this poison know that they should not consume it.”

But Kreplak told the TN channel that three people already discharged from hospital “returned on Thursday because they started consuming again.”

For his part, Security Minister Anibal Fernandez, blamed “over-production and over-supply” of low-cost, low-quality drugs.

 Drug use rising

Berni said that in Buenos Aires province, home to some 40 percent of the Argentine population of 45 million and with high poverty rates, about 250,000 doses of cocaine are sold daily.

Illegal drug use has been on the rise in Argentina. In the mid-1980s, half a ton of cocaine was seized every year — a decade later it was four times that, official data showed.

In 2017, a record 12.1 tons of cocaine were seized in the country, but in 2020, the number fell to about 2.7 tons as consumption dropped during the pandemic.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie