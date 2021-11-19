#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 19 November 2021
Advertisement

Ex-DUP leader Foster criticises Bertie Ahern over Belfast 'ghetto' comments on NI protocol

The former Taoiseach said loyalists who are opposed to the Northern Ireland Protocol “haven’t got a clue” about how it works.

By Céimin Burke Friday 19 Nov 2021, 12:13 PM
16 minutes ago 1,246 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5606222
Arlene Foster has joined other unionist politicians in criticising Bertie Ahern.
Image: Alamy
Arlene Foster has joined other unionist politicians in criticising Bertie Ahern.
Arlene Foster has joined other unionist politicians in criticising Bertie Ahern.
Image: Alamy

FORMER DUP LEADER Arlene Foster has called on Bertie Ahern to apologise for referring to parts of Belfast as “ghettos” in comments he made about loyalists and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The former Taoiseach said loyalists who are opposed to the protocol “haven’t got a clue” about how it works while speaking at an event hosted by Dublin City University’s Brexit Institute yesterday.

“I spend a lot of my life still in the North. The reality is in East Belfast and in the ghettos and in the areas where you’re likely to get trouble, is that people haven’t got a clue about the protocol, not a clue,” Ahern said.

“They see it as identity… They see it as a road to the Dublin Government taking over again and this is a pathway to that,” he added.

The remarks drew a swift response from unionist politicians and Foster added her voice to the rebukes today.

“He needs to reflect on his words and apologise. Calling areas in Belfast ‘ghettos’ is not a good look,” she wrote on Twitter today.

The Northern Ireland Protocol is one of the key elements in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement that legally enabled the UK to leave the European Union.

It means Northern Ireland effectively remains part of the EU’s single market for goods. It allows goods to flow freely between Ireland and Northern Ireland and removes the threat of a hard border.

The European Union and the UK remain deadlocked in negotiations over how the protocol is implemented.

Discussing loyalist opposition to the protocol, Ahern said the idea that it is about trade “just passes them by.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It’s seen as a trick by the south to move the border from across the island, and to put it down the Irish Sea, as a trap for government.

Even those who you might consider to be a bit more intelligent and articulate. That is the difficulty.

“(DUP leader) Jeffrey Donaldson well understands how we might get over the detail, and the reason he keeps on about the other issue is because he’s trying to – which I don’t blame him for – he’s trying to serve the loyalist community as well,” he added.

Foster joins DUP MP for East Belfast Gavin Robinson in calling on Ahern to apologise for his remarks.

“To associate East Belfast with a ghetto and suggest loyalists are not able to understand the protocol is demeaning and degrading,” he said.

“People in my constituency who can’t get their Amazon parcels from another part of the United Kingdom well understand the impact of the protocol.”

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie