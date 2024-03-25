Communities left in 'profound shock' after five people die in two separate collisions in North

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid after five people died in two collisions in Northern Ireland over the weekend.

Four people died in Co Armagh after the grey Volkswagen Golf they were travelling in crashed on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am yesterday.

The driver and three passengers, who as yet have not been formally identified, were declared dead at the scene.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life,” PSNI District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan said.

“The thoughts of the entire police service are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives,” McGrattan added.

An investigation is underway in by the Collision Investigation Unit and the police have appealed for witnesses. The Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted via 101.

DUP MLA William Irwin told BBC News that the car “hit a tree and burst into flames”.

“Four young people have lost their lives,” he added.

“I have been talking to neighbours that live close by what happened and everyone is in a total state of shock.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has described it as a “devastating incident”.

“Tragic news coming from Armagh,” Donaldson wrote in a post on X.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the four deceased in this devastating incident.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said she was “shocked and saddened to hear the news of another serious accident”.

Newry fatality

Separately, a man aged in his 40s died following a road traffic collision on the Forkhill Road, Newry, Co Down, on Saturday.

Officers received a report of a collision involving the male pedestrian and a Nissan car at around 10.40pm on Saturday night.

The man was taken to hospital following the collision but died from his injuries a short time later.

The Forkhill Road was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said it is “heartbreaking to learn of the tragic loss of five lives in devastating road accidents in Armagh and Newry”.

“My heart goes out to the families, friends and the local communities affected by these awful tragedies. They are all in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time,” she said.

TUV chairman Keith Ratcliffe said the two accidents were a sobering reminder of the danger of the roads.

“A sense of profound shock has gripped the entire community of Newry and Armagh in the aftermath of these two crashes which, in the space of a few hours, have ushered five lives out into eternity,” Ratcliffe said.

“I offer the sympathy of my party and myself to the loved ones left behind,” he said.

“I trust the police investigation will get to the bottom of what exactly took place,” Ratcliffe added.

“Regardless of the circumstances, however, these tragic accidents are a sobering reminder of the need for care on our roads.”