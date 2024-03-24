Advertisement
Northern Ireland

Four people have died in a road crash in Armagh

A PSNI spokesperson said all four deceased were onboard a grey Volkswagen Golf that crashed on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am this morning.
11 minutes ago

A PSNI spokesperson said all four deceased were onboard a grey Volkswagen Golf that crashed on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am this morning.

The driver and three passengers, who as yet have not been formally identified, were declared dead at the scene.

District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan said: “This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life.”

An investigation is underway in by the Collision Investigation Unit and the police have appealed for witnesses.

PSNI officers remain at the scene and the Ballynahonemore Road will be closed for most of the day.

“The thoughts of the entire Police Service are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives,” McGrattan added.

The Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted via 101.

