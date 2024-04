A MAN HAS been arrested following an assault in Co Armagh where four police officers were assaulted, and another man was injured.

The incident in the Thomas Street area of Portadown was reported to the PSNI at around 12.50am this morning.

PSNI Chief Inspector Brendan Green said officers attended the scene and found a man, aged in his 20s, with injuries to his head.

It is believed that he was hit with a glass bottle.

The suspect was inside a nearby property, had a number of weapons, and was pointing what was believed to be a gun at attending officers.

Specialist officers were deployed and at around 1.50am the suspect, a man aged 31, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

These included making use of a firearm to resist arrest, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an offence, attempted wounding with intent, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Advertisement

However, following police enquiries, it was determined that the gun was an imitation.

Four PSNI officers were assaulted during the arrest.

Chief Inspector Green said this included “spitting, kicking, urinating and attempting to bite” officers.

The officers were able to remain on duty, and the man was then further arrested on suspicion of four counts of assault on police.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Green said assaults on officers “will not be tolerated” and added: “While thankfully none of the officers received any serious injuries, this could have been a very different outcome.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and the PSNI has encouraged anyone with any information to make contact with them.

A report can also be made online at www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.