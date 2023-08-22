Armed gardaí, dog units and public order officers to be deployed in Dublin city centre

AN GARDA SIOCHANA is to deploy armed officers, as well as its anti-riot, mounted and dog units, in an effort to increase visibility in Dublin city centre following several high-profile instances of crime including attacks on tourists.

The force has announced that an injection of €10 million from the government will be used for overtime, to deliver 16,500 additional policing hours per month in the city centre.

Alongside uniformed gardaí, specialist units including the Air Support Unit, the Garda Mounted Unit, the Garda Dog Unit, Regional Armed Response Units and Road Policing Units will be deployed.

The initiative, dubbed Operation Citizen, will focus on “tackling street-level drug dealing, anti-social behaviour and seizure of alcohol in Dublin city centre.

There will also be an enhanced visible Garda presence at specific locations such as the Liffey boardwalk.

A fifth of the €10 million will go towards deploying the Garda public order unit.

There will be also be “planned days of high-impact visibility” which will involve checkpoints, execution of warrants, service of summonses, intelligence-led searches and arrests, immigration checks and enforcement of road-traffic offences.

Angela Willis, the assistant commissioner for the Dublin Metropolitan Region, said: “The overall objective of our activity is to reassure the citizens, visitors and the business community that Dublin is a safe place in which to live, visit, and work. An enhanced visible policing presence is central to this objective.”