Tuesday 26 September 2023
A Naval Service training operation off Dun Laoghaire. (File)
# Special Forces
Army Ranger Wing takes control of cargo ship off Cork coast as part of drug smuggling probe
The boarding is part of the broader investigation in to the beaching of a trawler off Wexford.
Updated 22 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 22 minutes ago

ELITE ARMY RANGER Wing soldiers have boarded and taken control of a cargo ship off the Cork/Waterford coast this afternoon as part of an investigation linked to the stricken fishing boat off Wexford. 

The operation was launched as they were acting on intelligence they had received.

The Rangers boarded the cargo ship at sea south of Youghal and sources have said it is linked to an international investigation into drug smuggling.

The commandos assisted by colleagues in the Naval Service and Air Corps boarded the vessel in heavy seas in what is know as “an opposed boarding” operation. 

The cargo ship is en route to Cork from Willemstad, Curacao – a Dutch protectorate off the South American coast. 

A helicopter from the Irish Coast Guard hovers above the stranded fishing trawler off the coast of Blackwater, Wexford.

A major security operation has been underway since Sunday after a fishing trawler ran aground off the coast of Wexford, with authorities now attempting to board it to determine whether drugs are on board.

This latest development relates to a larger cargo ship but the two incidents are believed to be linked. 

This is a developing story we will update as we get information.

Author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie
