Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 26 September 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Alamy Stock Photo Irish Naval forces are involved in the operation.
# Irish sea
Stricken trawler off Wexford coast to be searched for drugs
It is understood that the boat ran aground off Curracloe Beach on a sandbank five miles from the shore. Two non-Irish nationals were winched off the trawler.amid a major security operation. The Air Corps and Air Ambulance have also been deployed to assist.
4.5k
6
33 minutes ago

A BOAT THAT ran aground off the coast of Wexford is to be searched for drugs after two men were winched from it yesterday.

The stricken trawler has prompted a major security operation involving the Naval Service, gardaí and the Coast Guard.

Garda detectives from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau are involved in the operation, while the Defence Forces are understood to have deployed a specialist military boarding team. 

An Irish navy ship was monitoring a fishing boat on Sunday evening and at some point during the night the crew of the trawler called for a helicopter rescue.

It is understood that the boat ran aground off Curracloe Beach on a sandbank five miles from the shore.

The Air Corps and Air Ambulance were deployed to assist in the operation.

Two non-Irish nationals were winched off the trawler.

Naval personnel’s attempts to board the vessel were hampered by poor conditions. 

A garda spokesperson said this morning that the incident was an ongoing operation and they could comment.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
6
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     