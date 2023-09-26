Stricken trawler off Wexford coast to be searched for drugs

A BOAT THAT ran aground off the coast of Wexford is to be searched for drugs after two men were winched from it yesterday.

The stricken trawler has prompted a major security operation involving the Naval Service, gardaí and the Coast Guard.

Garda detectives from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau are involved in the operation, while the Defence Forces are understood to have deployed a specialist military boarding team.

An Irish navy ship was monitoring a fishing boat on Sunday evening and at some point during the night the crew of the trawler called for a helicopter rescue.

It is understood that the boat ran aground off Curracloe Beach on a sandbank five miles from the shore.

The Air Corps and Air Ambulance were deployed to assist in the operation.

Two non-Irish nationals were winched off the trawler.

Naval personnel’s attempts to board the vessel were hampered by poor conditions.

A garda spokesperson said this morning that the incident was an ongoing operation and they could comment.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor