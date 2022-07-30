Quiz: How much do you know about Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
BODY-BUILDER TURNED actor turned politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is celebrating his 75th birthday today.
As well as being one of Hollywood’s most recognisable action stars, the muscle-bound Austrian-American is a bodybuilding icon and also managed to be elected Governor of California.
Try our quiz to mark Arnie reaching three-quarters of a century.
