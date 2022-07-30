Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 30 July 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Do you know your Twins from your Terminators?

By Céimin Burke Saturday 30 Jul 2022, 10:00 PM
26 minutes ago 3,388 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5828399

BODY-BUILDER TURNED actor turned politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is celebrating his 75th birthday today.

As well as being one of Hollywood’s most recognisable action stars, the muscle-bound Austrian-American is a bodybuilding icon and also managed to be elected Governor of California.

Try our quiz to mark Arnie reaching three-quarters of a century.

What was the name of the 1977 bodybuilding documentary that Schwarzenegger famously appeared in?
Pumping Iron
Muscle Beach

Strongman
The King
Schwarzenegger served in the Austrian army in the 1960s.
That’s true
That’s false
What was his breakthrough action film?
Total Recall
Conan the Barbarian

The Terminator
Commando
What’s this film?
Alamy
Twins
Kindergarten Cop

Junior
Jingle All the Way
What about this one?
Alamy
True Lies
Batman & Robin

Collateral Damage
End of Days
How many Terminator films did he appear in?
Alamy
Three
Six

Nine
11
In what film did he say ‘Hasta la vista, baby’?
The Terminator
Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Conan the Destroyer
The Running Man
Who starred as his twin brother in Twins?
Danny DeVito
Slyvester Stallone

Mel Gibson
Tom Hanks
Schwarzenegger was married to Maria Shriver for more than 25 years. Which US president was her uncle?
Alamy
Harry Truman
Ronald Reagan

Richard Nixon
John F Kennedy
What party did Arnie represent during his political career?
Alamy
Republican
Democrat
How long did his spell as governor last?
176 days
Four years

Seven years
11 years
Which one of these types of businesses has he NOT owned (as far as we know)?
Alamy
A restaurant business
A pool cleaning business

A bricklaying business
A mail order business

A nutritional supplements business (with LeBron James)
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
A
Mr Universe!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
B
Lovely result
Share your result:
You scored out of !
C
You'll be back!
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
F
Hasta la vista, baby.
Share your result:

