#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 11 March 2022
Advertisement

Man arrested and €157,600 of suspected cannabis seized in organised crime investigation

The operation was part of investigations into suspected organised crime in Artane.

By Lauren Boland Friday 11 Mar 2022, 9:35 PM
39 minutes ago 2,505 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5708788
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

REVENUE SEIZED SUSPECTED cannabis worth €157,600 today as part of investigations into organised crime in Artane.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Divisional Drugs Unit at Coolock Garda Station, and Revenue Customs Service conducted a joint intelligence-led operation today.

During the operation, customs officers seized suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €157,600.

Gardaí arrested a man, 22, connection with the seizure.

He is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Coolock Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie