Man arrested and €157,600 of suspected cannabis seized in organised crime investigation

REVENUE SEIZED SUSPECTED cannabis worth €157,600 today as part of investigations into organised crime in Artane.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Divisional Drugs Unit at Coolock Garda Station, and Revenue Customs Service conducted a joint intelligence-led operation today.

During the operation, customs officers seized suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €157,600.

Gardaí arrested a man, 22, connection with the seizure.

He is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Coolock Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.