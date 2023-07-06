Arrest made after serious assault in Dublin leaves man in a critical condition

A MAN HAS been arrested following a serious assault in Dublin which has left another man in a critical condition.

The incident happened last night at around 10.50pm near the junction of Foley Street and Buckingham Street Lower, Dublin 1.

A man in his 30s was removed from the scene to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, and he remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Gardaí have since arrested a man aged in his 30s, and he is currently detained at a garda station in Dublin.

Any road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash cam, and were in the area of Foley Street and Buckingham Street Lower between 10.30pm and 11:.00pm last night are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is also asked to contact Store Street Garda station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.