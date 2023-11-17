Man arrested at Dublin Airport as part of investigation into trafficking for sexual exploitation

A MAN HAS been arrested at Dublin Airport as part of an international investigation into human trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Yesterday, a man in his 50s was arrested by gardaí from the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

A garda spokesperson said the arrest is part of an ongoing international investigation into organised criminal activity relating to human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, money laundering, and fraud.

The detained individual is currently being held at a west Dublin Garda Station, where he may be detained for up to seven days.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.

An Garda Síochána has urged victims of human trafficking to contact their local Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

Reports can also be submitted to blueblindfold@garda.ie