Two men arrested in connection with discovery of man's body in burning house

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested as part of a garda investigation into the death of 45-year-old Alan Hall, whose body was found in a burning house in Dublin last month.

Hall’s body was discovered by firefighters responding to a blaze at a house on Bluebell Avenue on 18 May. He appeared to have suffered injuries and gardaí believed his death may have been suspicious.

Today gardaí said two men in their 30s have been arrested in connection with this investigation. Both men were arrested this morning in the Dublin area and are currently detained at Clondalkin and Lucan garda stations.

Gardaí issued an appeal last month, stating that they had launched a criminal investigation into all of the circumstances of Hall’s unexplained death.

They’re appealing for witnesses and motorists who may have dash cam footage to come forward. pic.twitter.com/he3O2BNu5r — Sean Murray (@SeanMJourno) May 19, 2020 Source: Sean Murray /Twitter

They have asked anyone with information about this investigation to contact them at Clondalkin garda station on 01 666 7600, on the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or at any garda station.