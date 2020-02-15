This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 15 February, 2020
Five men arrested after gardaí seize cannabis worth €289k in searches across three counties

The searches were carried out in Sligo, Roscommon and Mayo.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 11:50 AM
34 minutes ago 3,305 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5008548
Gardaí seized an estimated €289,000 worth of cannabis during the searches
Image: An Garda Siochana
Gardaí seized an estimated €289,000 worth of cannabis during the searches
Gardaí seized an estimated €289,000 worth of cannabis during the searches
Image: An Garda Siochana

FIVE MEN HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized €289,000 worth of cannabis during searches in Sligo, Roscommon and Mayo. 

The searches, which involved gardaí attached to Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford and Mayo drugs units, with support from the Armed Support Unit, are part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of cannabis in the Roscommon and Leitrim region. 

Two searches were carried out at separate locations in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon.

The first of these searches led to the discovery of 67 cannabis plants and cannabis herb with a value of €54,000.

Two men, aged 33 and 46, were arrested in connection to this seizure.

At a second location, 86 cannabis plants were discovered along with approximately 2kg of cannabis. The total value of the seizure is estimated at €107,000.

Following this, a 41-year-old man was arrested.

In Charlestown, Co Mayo, 80 cannabis plants were seized, with a potential value of €64,000.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

A fourth search in Clogherevagh, Co Sligo led gardaí to the discovery of 80 cannabis plants with a potential value of €64,000.

A 49-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

All prisoners remain in custody and investigations are ongoing. 

