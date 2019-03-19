Two men arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over Tyrone nightclub tragedy

POLICE OFFICERS IN the North have arrested two men in relation to the deaths of three teenagers who died in a crush ahead of a St Patrick’s Day disco.

17-year-old Lauren Bullock, 16-year-old Connor Currie and 17-year-old Morgan Barnard lost their lives in the incident outside the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, Tyrone on Sunday night.

A statement from the PSNI this evening read: “Detectives from PSNI Major Investigation Team investigating the deaths of three teenagers at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on 17 March have arrested two men aged 52 and 40 earlier today, Tuesday 19 March, on suspicion of corporate manslaughter. They are currently in custody.”

At a press conference this afternoon, detective chief superintendent Raymond Murray – who heads up the Serious Crime Branch – said: “Over a day into our investigation I can tell you we have already traced the identities of over 160 witnesses and have already spoken to a number of young people who were in the queue at the Greenvale Hotel on Sunday night.”

An earlier version of this article stated that the man had been arrested on suspicion of corporate manslaughter. The PSNI released an amended statement at 6.15pm clarifying that the men were, in fact, arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.