Two people (20s) arrested in relation to seizure of €160,000 worth of cocaine in Co Wexford

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in relation to the seizure of approximately €160,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Co Wexford on Friday.
The cocaine was seized by gardaí during a search conducted as a result of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the Arklow and Enniscorthy areas.
At around 6.20pm on Friday evening, gardaí searched a residence in Enniscorthy and found the suspected cocaine.
A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested this morning by investigating gardaí.
They are being detained at Wicklow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS