Two people (20s) arrested in relation to seizure of €160,000 worth of cocaine in Co Wexford

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in relation to the seizure of approximately €160,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Co Wexford on Friday.

The cocaine was seized by gardaí during a search conducted as a result of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the Arklow and Enniscorthy areas.

At around 6.20pm on Friday evening, gardaí searched a residence in Enniscorthy and found the suspected cocaine.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested this morning by investigating gardaí.

Advertisement

They are being detained at Wicklow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.