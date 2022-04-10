#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Sunday 10 April 2022
Two people (20s) arrested in relation to seizure of €160,000 worth of cocaine in Co Wexford

The suspected drugs were seized by gardaí on Friday evening.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 10 Apr 2022, 1:50 PM
1 hour ago 4,815 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in relation to the seizure of approximately €160,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Co Wexford on Friday.

The cocaine was seized by gardaí during a search conducted as a result of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the Arklow and Enniscorthy areas. 

At around 6.20pm on Friday evening, gardaí searched a residence in Enniscorthy and found the suspected cocaine. 

A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested this morning by investigating gardaí. 

They are being detained at Wicklow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said. 

