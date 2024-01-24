Two people arrested over murder of Anthony Dempsey whose body was found in Dublin flat in 2022

TWO PEOPLE ARE in garda custody in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Anthony Dempsey whose body was found in a flat in Coleraine Street in Dublin on 12 September 2022.

A man and a woman in their 40s were arrested by gardaí earlier today. They are both currently detained at Garda Stations in the Dublin Municipal Region.

The murder of Anthony Dempsey, whose remains were located in a flat in Kevin Barry House in Dublin Inner city, stunned his family and friends.

Fr Brian Lawless, who was the chief celebrant at his funeral mass in St Bernadette’s Church in Crumlin in Dublin, told mourners that the violent passing of Anthony had left his relatives in a “nightmare you would hope to wake up from”.

Gardaí believe his remains lay inside the flat, which was being used as a drug den, for several days before the alarm was raised. He had struggled with addiction for some time.

Fr Lawless said the funeral of the father of one had “an air of unreality about it” because his loved ones could not “really believe or even comprehend” what had occurred.

“The terrible and tragic nature of Tony’s death leaves us stunned by grief. It raises within us questions that are almost impossible to answer and challenge the very meaning and purpose of our lives.”

Anthony Dempsey was predeceased by his sister Chloe and his mother Christine. He was originally from New Road in Inchicore in Dublin.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information in the case.

People with information are asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.