#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 4 June 2021
Advertisement

Several people arrested amid public order incidents in Dublin city

Gardaí said they are currently dealing with large crowds in the south of the city centre.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 4 Jun 2021, 11:26 PM
13 minutes ago 3,979 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5458927
Huge crowds gathered in Temple Bar before Gardaí dispersed the crowds to surrounding areas.
Image: Garda Press Office
Huge crowds gathered in Temple Bar before Gardaí dispersed the crowds to surrounding areas.
Huge crowds gathered in Temple Bar before Gardaí dispersed the crowds to surrounding areas.
Image: Garda Press Office

A NUMBER OF arrests have been made after several public order incidents broke out in Dublin City this evening, involving missiles being thrown at gardaí.

An Garda Síochána said they are currently dealing with large crowds in the south of the city centre, including large numbers of juveniles.

It’s understood that South William Street is one of the areas where public order incidents broke out this evening.

Uniformed gardaí and Public Order Units have dispersed crowds in a number of locations and continue to patrol the city centre, a Garda statement said.

A number of arrests have been made under the Public Order Act.

There have been debates this week about how to manage crowds that gather in cities and public spaces to socialise in an attempt comply with public-health guidelines or an outdoor summer, after anti-social behaviour and litter incidents recently.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Pub and restraurants with outdoor areas are due to resume serving customers outdoors from next week, following the reopening of hotels and B&Bs this week. 

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie