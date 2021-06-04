Several people arrested amid public order incidents in Dublin city

Huge crowds gathered in Temple Bar before Gardaí dispersed the crowds to surrounding areas.

Huge crowds gathered in Temple Bar before Gardaí dispersed the crowds to surrounding areas.

A NUMBER OF arrests have been made after several public order incidents broke out in Dublin City this evening, involving missiles being thrown at gardaí.

An Garda Síochána said they are currently dealing with large crowds in the south of the city centre, including large numbers of juveniles.

It’s understood that South William Street is one of the areas where public order incidents broke out this evening.

Uniformed gardaí and Public Order Units have dispersed crowds in a number of locations and continue to patrol the city centre, a Garda statement said.

A number of arrests have been made under the Public Order Act.

There have been debates this week about how to manage crowds that gather in cities and public spaces to socialise in an attempt comply with public-health guidelines or an outdoor summer, after anti-social behaviour and litter incidents recently.

Pub and restraurants with outdoor areas are due to resume serving customers outdoors from next week, following the reopening of hotels and B&Bs this week.