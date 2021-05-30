CMO Tony Holohan 'absolutely shocked' at Dublin city centre gathering

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Tony Holohan has criticised a large gathering in Dublin city centre.

He said on Twitter that he was absolutely shocked when he saw the size of the crowd on South Great George’s Street, Exchequer Street and South William Street.

Dr Holohan tweeted: “Drove into Dublin City Centre to collect someone from work at 815 PM. “Absolutely shocked at scenes in South Great George’s St, Exchequer St, South William St area.

“Enormous crowds – like a major open-air party. This is what we do not need when we have made so much progress.”

Videos circulating on social media and messaging apps showed a large crowd in the area, particularly around the junction of Coppinger Row.

In one video there were two men dancing naked with the crowd cheering. There were other videos showing the street full with people and images of the crowd cheering as a man climbed a pole.

Yesterday public health officials confirmed a further 464 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as of midnight last night.

The Department of Health also confirmed that there are 90 people in hospital receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 35 of those patients in ICU.

Dublin city was not the only city where a large crowd gathered to enjoy the warm weather.

Galway City Council closed off access to “Middle Arch” in the city centre, following requests from the Gardaí due to large crowds gathering there in recent days.

The closure comes as Portobello Plaza in Dublin will continue to be closed for at least two more weekends until 11 June.

The area of “Middle Arch” is located between Wolfe Tone Bridge and Claddagh Quay, and the area has been closed since early this morning.

According to the Council, the area will remain closed for a number of weeks with barriers in place to prevent entry.

Dublin is set to see three streets in the south city centre closed to traffic to help facilitate outdoor dining in the coming weeks.

Hume Street, Ely Place and Merrion Row will see changes including widened footpaths and cycle lanes following a recent trial.

Dublin City Council said the measures will be in place initially for the summer months, with a review due in autumn to look at continuing long-term.

Outdoor service at bars and restaurants can resume from 7 June under plans approved by the government on Friday.

Dublin City Council and An Garda Síochána have been contacted for comment.