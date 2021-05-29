#Open journalism No news is bad news

Galway City Council closes off 'Middle Arch' due to concerns over gatherings

The Council has said that the area will remain closed for several weeks.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 29 May 2021, 4:45 PM
Middle Arch, Galway
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

GALWAY CITY COUNCIL has closed off access to “Middle Arch” in the city centre, following requests from the Gardaí due to large crowds gathering there in recent days.

The closure comes as Portobello Plaza in Dublin will continue to be closed for at least two more weekends until 11 June.

The area of “Middle Arch” is located between Wolfe Tone Bridge and Claddagh Quay, and the area has been closed since early this morning.

According to the Council, the area will remain closed for a number of weeks with barriers in place to prevent entry.

“This measure will provide assistance in relation to social distancing,” said a spokesperson for the Council.

Galway has previously had issues with large gatherings and crowds in the city, after a huge gathering of students at the Spanish Arch last September.

