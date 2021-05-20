Portobello Plaza will close for two more weekends over anti-social behaviour

DUBLIN’S PORTOBELLO PLAZA is to remain closed to the public this weekend and the following weekend after a meeting of local residents and elected representatives this morning.

The area next to Dublin’s Grand Canal was closed last week by Dublin City Council due to serious anti-social behaviour reported by residents.

The closure has sparked debate over how the city manages its public spaces with Green Party councillors this morning calling for new ‘night marshals’ to watch for anti-social behaviour at popular outdoor gathering spots in Dublin.

The Council last week fenced off the plaza and asked people not to congregate there after what it described as “completely unacceptable” behaviour in recent weeks.

DCC said this was due to anti-social behaviour and thousands gathering at the canal-side and surrounding area.

Following a meeting this morning between local representatives, Council officials, residents and An Garda Síochána, it was decided that the area is to remain closed at weekends for the next two weeks when a further review of the situation will take place.

The plaza will be closed from Friday afternoon to the following Monday morning. The area will remain open on weekdays.

Hi Rory, we had another meeting this morning. DCC, residents, gardai, majority of public reps were supportive of fencing off for another while. Myself, Kevin & Claire were not supportive of this & wanted a better solution. But it will be fenced off for 2 more weekends I'm afraid. — Hazel Chu (@hazechu) May 20, 2021

The Portobello Plaza has been a spot for socialising both before and during the pandemic, particularly at the weekend during spells of good weather. In recent weeks it has attracted large crowds of people socialising outdoors, as has along the Grand Canal.

Littering has become a more acute problem in recent weeks, particularly in the canal.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme last week, DCC CEO Owen Keegan said there were “about 1000 people in the vicinity over recent weekends” and that the problems included “noise, urination and defecation”.

He described the situation as “a shambles” for local residents.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Green Party councillors, meanwhile, wrote a letter to DCC on 29 April with recommendations for the reopening of the city post-Covid, containing the recommendation of night marshals.

In a responding letter from 7 May, Keegan said the Council doesn’t have “the statutory powers or the trained personnel to deal with these issues” and said there is no funding available for the employment of night marshals.

However, he also said that if funding were available, he is “reluctant” for DCC to assume responsibility for dealing with any anti-social behaviour or public order offences. He said that matter rests with Gardaí.

Green Party councillor Janet Horner described Keegan’s response as “hypocritical”.

“He’s saying that he does not want the city council to assume responsibility for dealing with anti-social behaviour or public order offences. But that’s exactly what they’ve done in shutting down the Portobello Square.”

Horner said discussion with DCC management about how to handle anti-social behaviour are still ongoing.