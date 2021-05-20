#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 20 May 2021
Advertisement

Portobello Plaza will close for two more weekends over anti-social behaviour

The area next to Dublin’s Grand Canal was closed last week by Dublin City Council due to serious anti-social behaviour reported by residents.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 20 May 2021, 2:00 PM
18 minutes ago 1,185 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5442640
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

DUBLIN’S PORTOBELLO PLAZA is to remain closed to the public this weekend and the following weekend after a meeting of local residents and elected representatives this morning. 

The area next to Dublin’s Grand Canal was closed last week by Dublin City Council due to serious anti-social behaviour reported by residents.

The closure has sparked debate over how the city manages its public spaces with Green Party councillors this morning calling for new ‘night marshals’ to watch for anti-social behaviour at popular outdoor gathering spots in Dublin. 

The Council last week fenced off the plaza and asked people not to congregate there after what it described as “completely unacceptable” behaviour in recent weeks. 

DCC said this was due to anti-social behaviour and thousands gathering at the canal-side and surrounding area.

Following a meeting this morning between local representatives, Council officials, residents and An Garda Síochána, it was decided that the area is to remain closed at weekends for the next two weeks when a further review of the situation will take place.

The plaza will be closed from Friday afternoon to the following Monday morning. The area will remain open on weekdays. 

The Portobello Plaza has been a spot for socialising both before and during the pandemic, particularly at the weekend during spells of good weather. In recent weeks it has attracted large crowds of people socialising outdoors, as has along the Grand Canal.

Littering has become a more acute problem in recent weeks, particularly in the canal.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme last week, DCC CEO Owen Keegan said there were “about 1000 people in the vicinity over recent weekends” and that the problems included “noise, urination and defecation”.

He described the situation as “a shambles” for local residents. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Green Party councillors, meanwhile, wrote a letter to DCC on 29 April with recommendations for the reopening of the city post-Covid, containing the recommendation of night marshals. 

In a responding letter from 7 May, Keegan said the Council doesn’t have “the statutory powers or the trained personnel to deal with these issues” and said there is no funding available for the employment of night marshals.

However, he also said that if funding were available, he is “reluctant” for DCC to assume responsibility for dealing with any anti-social behaviour or public order offences. He said that matter rests with Gardaí.

Green Party councillor Janet Horner described Keegan’s response as “hypocritical”. 

“He’s saying that he does not want the city council to assume responsibility for dealing with anti-social behaviour or public order offences. But that’s exactly what they’ve done in shutting down the Portobello Square.”

Horner said discussion with DCC management about how to handle anti-social behaviour are still ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie