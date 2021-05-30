Coronavirus: 374 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported an additional 374 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as of midnight last night.

The figures were released by the Department of Health in a statement on Twitter this afternoon/evening.

There are now also 99 people in hospital receiving treatment for Covid-19, 35 of which are being treated in ICU.

There is currently no information on the number of deaths of people confirmed to have Covid-19, due to the cyber attack on the HSE earlier this month.

The Department has also said that current case numbers may change due to future data validation when systems are restored.

Due to the cyber attack, the Department has changed how Covid-19 figures will be reported.

Previously, daily positive swab results were reported from laboratories to the HSE’s contact management programme.

Now, daily case numbers will be based on data extracts from the Covid Care Tracker (CCT).

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

This is the IT system that records data collected from phonecalls with Covid-19 cases and their close contacts.

Yesterday, the Department confirmed 464 cases of Covid-19, alongside reporting that 90 people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19. 35 of those patients were receiving treatment in ICU.