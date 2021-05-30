#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Sunday 30 May 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 374 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the figures in a statement on Twitter.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 30 May 2021, 2:22 PM
8 minutes ago 3,964 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5452659
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported an additional 374 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as of midnight last night.

The figures were released by the Department of Health in a statement on Twitter this afternoon/evening.

There are now also 99 people in hospital receiving treatment for Covid-19, 35 of which are being treated in ICU.

There is currently no information on the number of deaths of people confirmed to have Covid-19, due to the cyber attack on the HSE earlier this month.

The Department has also said that current case numbers may change due to future data validation when systems are restored.

Due to the cyber attack, the Department has changed how Covid-19 figures will be reported.

Previously, daily positive swab results were reported from laboratories to the HSE’s contact management programme.

Now, daily case numbers will be based on data extracts from the Covid Care Tracker (CCT).

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This is the IT system that records data collected from phonecalls with Covid-19 cases and their close contacts. 

Yesterday, the Department confirmed 464 cases of Covid-19, alongside reporting that 90 people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19. 35 of those patients were receiving treatment in ICU.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie