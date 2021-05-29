Coronavirus: 464 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 464 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as of midnight last night.

The Department of Health also confirmed that there are 90 people in hospital receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 35 of those patients in ICU.

Currently, the Department has not been able to release data on the number of deaths of people with Covid-19, due to the cyber attack on the HSE earlier this month.

However, on Thursday, Chief Clinical Officer with the HSE Dr Colm Henry said that 8 people had died in the previous 12 days.

The Department has also said that all case numbers reported since the cyber attack took place may be changed in future as data is validated.

Yesterday, the Department announced 467 cases of Covid-19. 99 people were in hospital with the virus, with 38 patients receiving ICU care.