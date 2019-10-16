This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (30s) and woman (20s) arrested over stabbing of man in car in Cork

The incident happened at around 10.45am on 1 October.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 8:07 PM
North Main Street, Cork
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A MAN AND A woman have been arrested in relation to a serious assault in Cork earlier this month.

At around 10.45am on 1 October, a 41-year-old man was sitting in a parked car on North Main Street with a young child when he was approached and stabbed a number of times by a lone male. 

It’s understood his assailant ran from the scene in the direction of Adelaide Street. 

The injured man was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was treated for a number of apparent stab wounds. 

Searches were carried out today by detective gardaí from the serious crime unit in Cork City which have resulted in the arrests of a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s. 

The woman was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Gurranabraher Garda Station. She has since been released without charge. 

The man is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Bridewell Garda Station.  

