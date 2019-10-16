Man (30s) and woman (20s) arrested over stabbing of man in car in Cork

A MAN AND A woman have been arrested in relation to a serious assault in Cork earlier this month.

At around 10.45am on 1 October, a 41-year-old man was sitting in a parked car on North Main Street with a young child when he was approached and stabbed a number of times by a lone male.

It’s understood his assailant ran from the scene in the direction of Adelaide Street.

The injured man was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was treated for a number of apparent stab wounds.

Searches were carried out today by detective gardaí from the serious crime unit in Cork City which have resulted in the arrests of a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s.

The woman was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Gurranabraher Garda Station. She has since been released without charge.

The man is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Bridewell Garda Station.