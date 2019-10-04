Man (41) stabbed multiple times while sitting in car with young child

The incident happened on North Main Street in Cork on Tuesday morning

The incident happened on North Main Street in Cork on Tuesday morning

A 41 YEAR-OLD man has been injured after being stabbed multiple times while sitting in a parked car in central Cork earlier this week.

The incident happened on North Main Street at approximately 10.45am on Tuesday, when the man was sitting the car with a young child, before he was approached and stabbed a number of times by a lone male.

It’s understood the suspect ran from the scene in the direction of Adelaide Street.

The injured man was taken to Cork University Hospital with a number of apparent stab wounds, but his injuries are not life threatening.

Gardaí have since launched an appeal for witnesses, and the scene of the incident including the car were forensically examined afterwards.

No arrests have been made to date, and inquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing any potential witnesses, particularly those who were in the North Main Street area on Tuesday between 10.30am and 11am, to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 494 3330 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.