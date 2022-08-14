Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 14 August 2022
Irish people must reclaim 'largely forgotten' legacy of Arthur Griffith, says Varadkar

The Tánaiste was speaking at a remembrance ceremony for Griffth and Michael Collins in Glasnevin Cemetary.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 14 Aug 2022, 3:23 PM
48 minutes ago 3,293 Views 8 Comments
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Justice Minister Helen McEntee at the commemoration ceremony in Glasnevin Cemetary
LEO VARADKAR HAS said that Irish people ought to reclaim the memory of Arthur Griffith, whose achievements have been “largely forgotten” 100 years after his death.

Varadkar was speaking at a commemoration ceremony for Griffith and Michael Collins, whose 100th anniversary is on August 22nd.

The two men died 10 days apart during the Civil War.

Varadkar said: “As we know, Michael Collins was heartbroken at the death of Arthur Griffith and hailed him as ‘the father of us all’. I suspect he would be even more upset at the way Griffith has been largely forgotten by so many who enjoy the freedoms he gave his life to secure.

“So today, I would like to use this oration to remember our enormous debt to him and reclaim his memory for the 21st century.

“Griffith’s devotion to the cause of Irish freedom can be seen in the medical report of his death. His own doctor revealed that he had pleaded with him to take a rest, even a short break, for many years but to no avail. ‘He was 51 years of age’ reported the doctor, ‘and I can safely say he had not a holiday for 30 years.’ People recognised that Griffith died, ‘a martyr to duty’.”

Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris were also in attendance, as was Major General Anthony McKenna, the deputy chief of staff of the Defence Forces.

On Thursday, the anniversary of Griffith’s death on 12 August 1922, a wreath was laid in the Leinster House lawn.

The informal remembrance ceremony was organised following criticism that the anniversary of Griffith’s death was not being adequately marked.

Griffith founded Sinn Féin in 1905 and was one of the predominant nationalist figures in the early 20th century.

Griffith also founded and edited The United Irishman newspaper and though he did not take part in the Easter Rising, he was arrested in the aftermath nonetheless.

Varadkar said: “The early part of the 20th century was an age of anxiety – Griffith turned it into an age of belief. Using the media, he educated, informed and inspired, persuading his readers of the opportunities that freedom would bring, economically, socially and politically.

“He shared his dream of freedom and inspired others to share it too.

“As we all know, the name Sinn Féin was later used by those who never tried to understand the principles for which people like Griffith and Collins had given their lives, nor to follow them.”

Griffith argued in favour of abstentionism and, following the 1918 election, Sinn Féin rejected Westminster to set up a parliament and government in Dublin.

Varadkar said that “Griffith’s vision of Ireland was broad and inclusive, and he met with unionist leaders because he knew that the starting point for any discussion of our shared island had to begin with ‘fair play for all sections and understanding between all sections’ – principles as relevant today as they were one hundred years ago.

“He was pivotal in ensuring that the Treaty gave Ireland fiscal sovereignty and control of trade policy. It’s hard to know what he would have thought of European integration and its single market, customs union and single currency.”

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
