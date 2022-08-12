Arthur Griffith remembered in Leinster House following criticism of a lack of State commemoration

A WREATH HAS been laid in the Leinster House lawn to mark 100 years since the death of “one of Ireland’s founding fathers” Arthur Griffith.

The informal remembrance ceremony was organised following criticism that the anniversary of Griffith’s death was not be adequately marked.

Drumcondra resident Donal O’Brolcháin had written to the Taoiseach and Ceann Comhairle in the past few weeks seeking a State commemoration

“Even those who opposed him on the Treaty respected him. Within two days of his death, a newspaper edited by Erskine Childers (a secretary to the plenipotentiaries but who opposed the Treaty and was executed in November 1922) published an unsigned tribute to Griffith,” O’Brollochain said as part of his campaign.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said today that Griffith was a “key figure” in Ireland’s history.

“On the 100th anniversary of his death, we remember a key figure in the Irish independence movement. Arthur Griffith contributed so much to political thinking; founder of the first Sinn Fein party, he displayed extraordinary commitment throughout a formative period in our history, ” Martin tweeted.

Dublin-born Griffith founded Sinn Féin in 1905 and was one of the predominant nationalist figures in the early 20th century.

Griffith also founded and edited The United Irishman newspaper and though he did not take part in the Easter Rising he was arrested in the aftermath nonetheless.

He resigned the president of the party to allow Eamon DeValera become leader and Griffith became his deputy.

Griffith argued in favour of abstentionism and, following the 1918 election, Sinn Féin rejected Westminster to set up a parliament and government in Dublin.

Griffith was elected in both Cavan East and Tyrone North West during that election.

Advertisement

Griffith served as as Minister for Home Affairs from 1919 to 1921 and Minister for Foreign Affairs from 1921 to 1922.

As such, he led the delegation which negotiated The Treaty between Ireland and Britain alongside Minister for Finance Michael Collins and Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Barton.

Griffith argued in favour of the acceptance of the treat as, “a Treaty of peace between Ireland and Great Britain. I believe that the treaty will lay foundations of peace and friendship between the two nations”.

He became President of the Dáil and remained in the position until his death of a brain haemorrhage on 12 August 1922.

Arthur Griffith (1872-1922). Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Waterford TD Matt Shanahan co-ordinated today’s event in Leinster House saying that he was “responding to a number of public calls for some recognition of the anniversary date to be marked in Leinster House”.

“Considering that Arthur Griffith is one of three gigantic historical figures honoured by the installation of the cenotaph in Leinster House gardens, I felt it fitting that we mark the centenary there and I am delighted that some of Arthur Griffith family members will be in attendance to participate,” Shanahan said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will make will deliver an oration at Griffith’s graveside in Glasnevin cemetery on Sunday.

Since 1923, the Collins/Griffith Commemoration Society has organised this annual event at the gravesides of Collins and Griffith

Speaking today, Varadkar quoted Michael Collins’ words who described Griffith’s death as “a calamity for Ireland”.

“His vision was broad and inclusive. He met with unionist leaders because he knew that the starting point for any discussion of our shared island had to begin with fair play and understanding between all sections. Principles as relevant today as they were a hundred years ago,” Varadkar said.

“His early death truly was a ‘calamity for Ireland’ as described by Michael Collins, who of course joined him in that desperate fate shortly after. Today we remember him as one of the brave dreamers of the Irish State, a man with the vision for what Ireland could be and the courage and determination to work to make it happen.”