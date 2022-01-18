Ashling Murphy investigation: Man in his 30s arrested on suspicion of murder

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with the death of Ashling Murphy.

A garda statement said the man is detained in Tullamore Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act – he can be detained for a maximum of 24 hours.

“Gardaí investigating the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy that occurred at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, 12th January, 2022, along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly have arrested a male in his 30s on suspicion of murder,” the statement said.

More to follow…

