Funeral of Ashling Murphy to take place in Co Offaly later today

THE FUNERAL OF Ashling Murphy will be held in Co Offaly today.

The 23-year-old teacher was killed on Wednesday evening as she went for a run by the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The funeral cortege will leave Ashling’s home at 10.30am and arrive at St Brigid’s Church in Mount Bolus.

Her funeral mass will take place at 11am, followed by her burial at Lowertown Cemetery.

Parish priest of Kilcormac and Killoughney Father Michael Meade will be the chief celebrant at the mass, which will be attended by family and close friends.

A live stream of the service will be available on the Memorial Lane website. Messages of condolences can be left for Ashling’s family on RIP.ie or on Lawless Funerals website.

To coincide with the funeral, the INTO, ASTI, FÓRSA and the TUI have asked that students and teachers in schools across the state fall silent in her memory.

“All schools across the country are being asked to observe a minute’s silence at 11am on Tuesday, 18 January in memory of Ashling Murphy,” the unions said in a statement.

We are encouraging schools to fall silent to remember a beloved primary school teacher, taken far too soon, and show our solidarity with her friends, family, colleagues and pupils as Ashling is laid to rest.

A statement from gardaí said that Ashling’s funeral is expected to attract a large attendance. Gardaí will be on duty to manage traffic and parking.

The statement also highlighted current public health advice for those in attendance today that anyone in a crowded outdoor area should wear an appropriate face mask.

Tens of thousands of people attended vigils and memorials in recent days to remember Ashling, with hundreds gathering around the country and world again yesterday.

On Friday, President Michael D Higgins paid tribute to Ashling’s “short but brilliant and generous life”.

“I spoke to Ashling’s family to convey, as President on behalf of the people of Ireland, and on behalf of Sabina and myself as parents, my profound sympathy and sorrow and sense of loss that her tragic death has meant to so many, but what in particular it must mean to her mother Kathleen, father Raymond, sister Amy and brother Cathal,” President Higgins said.

“I sought to convey a sense of how so many parents, families, indeed all of the people of Ireland are thinking of the Murphy family at this very sad time. The loss of Ashling is a loss to all of us, but to her family it is beyond description.”