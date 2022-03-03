#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 3 March 2022
Gardaí arrest two people in connection with Ashling Murphy murder probe

The two people are arrested under legislation dealing with allegedly assisting a suspect.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 3 Mar 2022, 3:11 PM
Ashling Murphy
Image: Comhaltas
GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of Ashling Murphy have arrested two people.

The couple, who are in their 60s, were arrested under a garda power to detain people who have allegedly impeded the arrest of a suspect.

They were being questioned at garda stations in the East of the country.  

The 23-year-old teacher was killed when she was attacked along the canal bank in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on January 12.

A man has been charged with the murder and is before the courts at present. 

A garda spokesperson confirmed the arrests and said the suspects can be detained for a maximum of 24 hours. 

“Gardaí investigating a fatal assault, which occurred in Tullamore on the 12 January 2022, arrested a man and a woman, both aged in their 60s, on Wednesday 2 March 2022 in connection with the investigation.

“Both were arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to Section 7(2) Criminal Law Act 1997 and were detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Garda Stations in the Eastern Garda Region. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said. 

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

