Gardaí arrest two people in connection with Ashling Murphy murder probe

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of Ashling Murphy have arrested two people.

The couple, who are in their 60s, were arrested under a garda power to detain people who have allegedly impeded the arrest of a suspect.

They were being questioned at garda stations in the East of the country.

The 23-year-old teacher was killed when she was attacked along the canal bank in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on January 12.

A man has been charged with the murder and is before the courts at present.

A garda spokesperson confirmed the arrests and said the suspects can be detained for a maximum of 24 hours.

“Gardaí investigating a fatal assault, which occurred in Tullamore on the 12 January 2022, arrested a man and a woman, both aged in their 60s, on Wednesday 2 March 2022 in connection with the investigation.

“Both were arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to Section 7(2) Criminal Law Act 1997 and were detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Garda Stations in the Eastern Garda Region. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.