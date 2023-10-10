Two men seriously injured following alleged assault in Kilkenny

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to come forward following an alleged assault in Co Kilkenny that saw two men hospitalised for serious injuries.

The incident happened in Ardboy at 7am this morning. No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.

Both of the injured men are in their twenties.

One was taken to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny to be treated for serious injuries, while the other was taken to Waterford University Hospital.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to anyone with information or video footage of the incident to come forward.

“In particular, anyone who was in the Ardboy area of Kilkenny between 6.45am and 7.20am and who may have witnessed anything is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” a spokesperson said.