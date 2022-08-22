Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 22 August 2022
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to assault that left man in critical condition

A man in his 50s was also injured during the incident.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 22 Aug 2022, 11:41 AM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5846105
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to an assault in Kildare on Saturday night that left a man in critical condition.

The man, who is aged in his 20s, was found unresponsive at the scene, following an altercation involving a group of people at the entrance to a premises at Dublin Road, Monasterevin.

He was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital.

A second man, aged in his early 50s, was treated at the scene for apparent facial injuries before being taken to Portlaoise Hospital in an ambulance. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

It is understood that the two injured men, who are known to each other, are from Kilmallock in Co Limerick and were in Monasterevin for a celebration.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident, which occurred at around 12.30am, to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

