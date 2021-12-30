Gardaí investigate after two men assaulted in Cork

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after an assault in Cork last night.
The incident happened shortly before midnight on Pope’s Quay in the city centre.
Two men in their 30s were injured in the incident, and both were taken to Cork University Hospital.
Gardaí say no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.
COMMENTS (2)