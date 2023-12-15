Witness appeal after man's neck cut during assault and robbery in north county Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man’s neck was cut during an assault and robbery in north Co Dublin last week.

Shortly before 6pm on Thursday, 7 December, a man aged in his 20s was threatened and assaulted by two males on Moylaragh Road in Balbriggan.

During the course of the assault, a number of items were taken from the man and he sustained a cut to his neck.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot in the direction of Harry Reynolds Road.

The injured man later presented to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Moylaragh Road/Harry Reynolds Road and Chieftains Estate between 6.15pm and 6.35pm and who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on the road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.