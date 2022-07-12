#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 12 July 2022
Five people charged over assault in Tullamore estate

The three men and two women are due to appear before Portlaoise District Court this afternoon.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 12 Jul 2022, 1:58 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been charged over an assault in Co Offaly last week in which a man was beaten with weapons.

Gardaí have charged three men – two in their 20s and one in their late teens and two women – one in their 20s and one in their 40s.

All five are due to appear before Portlaoise District Court this afternoon at 3pm.

Gardaí are investigating the assault that occurred in the Arden View residential estate in Tullamore, Co Offaly on 6 July.

Footage of the incident showed a group of people armed with bats, hockey sticks and a pitch fork assaulting a man who also appeared to be carrying a weapon. 

A man in his 40s was injured and brought to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore for treatment.

Sources said the victim and attackers were known to each other.

