Man arrested following reports of a number of assaults on women near Dublin's Connolly Station

File photo. The alleged incidents occurred in the area near Connolly Station

File photo. The alleged incidents occurred in the area near Connolly Station

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal to the public for information regarding a number of assaults earlier this week in Dublin city.

A man, whom gardaí describe as a non-national in his 50s, was arrested on Wednesday following the reporting of a number of assaults on women in the Connolly Station area that morning.

He was detained later that day at the Museum Luas stop near Stoneybatter.

The man was charged and appeared in court yesterday following a period where he was detained at Store Street Garda Station.

Gardaí believe the man may have been involved in similar assault incidents on the morning of Wednesday 10 July in the Connolly Station area or on a Luas tram.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed an assault, or any potential victims of an assault on that morning to contact them at Store Street on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Comments are closed as an individual has been charged.