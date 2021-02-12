ASTI reengages with Department of Education after pulling out of Leaving Cert talks

THE ASTI HAS agreed to attend talks with the Department of Education this afternoon after the teachers’ union withdrew from Leaving Cert talks last night.

The talks are an attempt to avoid a crisis over how to hold this year’s Leaving Cert, with confusion remaining over whether a version of the ‘traditional’ written exam will be held or whether the controversial system of Calculated Grades will be used again.

The Government has been engaged in intensive talks with teachers unions and groups representing parents and students over reopening schools and this year’s Leaving Cert.

Last year, a system of Calculated Grades was held that meant students were assessed based on previous work they had done in fifth year, and the judgement of their teachers.

These teacher-awarded grades were then ‘standardised’ by an algorithm in an attempt to bring them in line with previous Leaving Cert results.

For this year’s Leaving Cert students, the Government had initially said that it preferred to hold the ‘traditional’ Leaving Cert. But after group representing students, the ISSU, presented a survey and other evidence that suggested a choice between the two would be students’ most preferred option.

After weeks of talks about how to do this, last night the ASTI withdrew from Leaving Cert talks over concerns that there wasn’t enough work done to assess the students in a Calculated Grades system.

Minister of State for Transport and Logistics Hildegarde Naughten told RTÉ’s Prime Time last night that it was “disappointing” that discussions had “broke down”.

Naughten told the programme that Minister for Education Norma Foley extended an invite to the ASTI and TUI to meet this afternoon, and last night they accepted that invitation.

Source: RTÉ Prime Time

In response to the ASTI’s decision, the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU) said that it was “shocked and disappointed”.

“This statement has caused stress, anxiety and worry to skyrocket amongst students. It is adding fear into an already high pressure situation, and the delivery of clarity for students has been further pushed out due to this breakdown in talks.

“This is a time when students need cooperation between all stakeholders.

“Students have been through a horrendous year and now may face an uphill battle in the months ahead – we need to show them compassion, we need to provide clarity, and the ISSU position remains that students deserve a choice.”

The Department of Education said last night that it was both “taken aback and disappointed” at the ASTI’s decision to withdraw from talks regarding the Leaving Certificate in 2021.

“At no stage of discussions today did the ASTI indicate its intention to take this action,” it said.

“The Minister and her officials will continue to engage with all education representative bodies, including the teacher unions, to provide Leaving Certificate examinations and a corresponding measure for examination students.”