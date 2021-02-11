Leaving Cert turmoil as ASTI pulls out of planning talks

THE ASSSOCIATION OF Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) has announced that it is withdrawing from talks on the 2021 Leaving Cert.

The teaching union has said that the plan being developed by the Department of Education would not provide a “meaningful Leaving Certificate” for students.

The union had entered into discussions after the Minister for Education last week announced that officials were preparing for a twin-track approach to plan for both the traditional Leaving Cert and a “corresponding measure”.

The union had previously argued that the Leaving Cert should go ahead in the traditional manner.

In a statement this evening, the ASTI has been strongly critical of the approach being adopted by the department, saying that the process would see the Leaving Cert being “relegated” behind a Calculated Grades option.

The union said that the lack of data this year would make such an option “extremely challenging”. Students due to the Leaving Cert this year missed almost three months of in-class teaching last year and have already missed over a month this year.

“We entered a process in good faith to explore the position whereby if the Leaving Certificate or elements of it do not go ahead, a fair and credible choice or option would be available to students,” ASTI General Secretary Kieran Christie said this evening.

It is clear to us that the approach being developed would not provide the meaningful Leaving Certificate experience this cohort of students deserve. The process is being developed in a manner that would see the Leaving Certificate relegated to a secondary position with Calculated Grades the premier option. The lack of data this year would make the delivery of a credible Calculated Grades process extremely challenging.

Christie added that students are currently experiencing additional stress and that it is “extraordinary” that there being asked to “effectively prepare for two versions” of the Leaving Cert.

The union has asked the minister “re-establish the focus of the talks” and that they will also continue to engage constructively on the re-opening of schools.