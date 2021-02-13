ASTI rejoins talks on Leaving Cert after concerns addressed by minister

THE ASSOCIATION OF Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) has rejoined talks with the Department of Education on this year’s Leaving Certificate after pulling out earlier this week.

The union is reentering the talks after receiving assurances from Minister for Education Norma Foley on several of its concerns.

Teachers will not be asked to rank their students in order of merit, which was a requirement last year, the union was told.

ASTI said it will “constructively engage to seek to ensure ways are found to facilitate this year’s Leaving Certificate students in moving on with their lives”.

In a statement, the union said that after it withdrew from talks on Thursday, it raised concerns with the minister about “doubts that had been put forward regarding the staging of additional component elements of this year’s Leaving Certificate examinations (coursework, orals, practical exams, etc.) and the consequent relegation of the Leaving Certificate to a secondary position”.

“The Minister was unequivocal in her statement of commitment to holding the Leaving Certificate this year. On that basis, the ASTI believes that doubts regarding the staging of additional component elements of this year’s Leaving Certificate Examinations have been substantially alleviated,” ASTI said.

“We expect the Minister to ensure that they will take place,” it said.

“The ASTI also raised the issue of a lack of data available in many schools to base and inform the parallel/corresponding measure which the Minister is seeking to put in place alongside the Leaving Certificate. The Minister has committed to working with stakeholders to strengthen the position in this regard.

“In addition, the ASTI has been assured that the requirement for teachers to provide a list of their students in rank order of merit, like they did last year, will not feature in any corresponding/parallel measure that may be implemented this year.

ASTI withdrew from Leaving Cert talks on Thursday on the grounds that the plan in development by the department would not provide a “meaningful leaving Certificate” for students.

Foley said she was “both taken aback and disappointed” and that the union had not indicated its intention to pull out during that day’s discussions.

“Fairness and certainty for the class of 2021 is at the centre of what we want to achieve in these engagements. We are happy to engage with all concerned to achieve this objective,” she said.