AstraZeneca: NIAC says use of Covid-19 vaccine can resume in Ireland

THE NATIONAL IMMUNISATION Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended that vaccinations with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine should resume in Ireland following yesterday’s green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The EMA reviewed the vaccine following a small number of blood clotting events that were reported following vaccinations but yesterday concluded that the vaccine was “safe and effective”.

NIAC has recommended that the vaccine be used for everyone aged 18 and over.

Following those considerations, the use of the vaccine has been cleared for use again in Ireland after being paused last Sunday subject to the EMA’s review.

Announcing the decision, Professor Karina Butler said:

“The safety of vaccines is paramount. The public should be reassured by the swift and thorough investigations into a very small number of serious but very rare adverse events.”

“Because COVID-19 can be so serious and is so widespread, the EMA found that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh the risks of these very rare events.”

“The public should be reassured by the fact that over 20 million doses of this vaccine have been given in the EEA and the UK providing protection to those who have received it.”

We are seeing that the rate of infections and hospitalisations are beginning to reduce amongst those who are vaccinated. The best vaccine that anyone can received is the one that they can get soonest.

Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn has now said that based on the findings by the EMA and NIAC, he has recommended the recommencement of vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“The HSE will now work to recommence the administration of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca,” said Dr Glynn.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly welcomed the news, saying that vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine will resume over the weekend.

“Good news on the restarting of AstraZeneca. The HSE is this evening updating clinicians and the information leaflet and will be administering the vaccine this weekend, as well as the already planned vaccination activity,” said Donnelly in a tweet.

Good news on the restarting of AstraZeneca. The HSE is this evening updating clinicians and the information leaflet and will be administering the vaccine this weekend, as well as the already planned vaccination activity. pic.twitter.com/vg3LiClW9R — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) March 19, 2021

Ireland will follow a host of European countries that have also announced they will resume using the AstraZeneca vaccine.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the country will begin vaccinating people again with AstraZeneca vaccine from today, with Italy and Germany also expected to resume today.

However, France’s health authority announced earlier today that the AstraZeneca vaccine would only be used to vaccinate those aged 55 and over.

According to the health authority, it’s recommendation was based on the fact that the reports of blood clots that lead to the suspension of the vaccine were only seen in people aged under 55.

Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands said they will follow suit next week, although Spain said it could exclude certain groups.

Despite the all-clear, HSE CEO Paul Reid said yesterday it will take “a period of days” to re-start the roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Ireland .

He said the health service will attempt to deliver the vaccines – around 30,000 jabs – that were delayed as a result of the decision last week as soon as possible. A further 10,000 doses from AstraZeneca are due to be delivered to Ireland next week.

In total, AstraZeneca has made up just over 20% of the 632,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in this country.

Asked about whether the AstraZeneca pause could affect confidence in the roll-out programme and increase vaccine hesitancy, Glynn said last night that he has “no doubt” that this is a challenge.

“I think the challenge for us and for those tasked with rolling out the vaccine is to make sure that people’s questions are answered clearly. I would hope that the majority of people, when they reflect on the past week, will see that we acted quickly and we acted in the context of putting safety first,” he said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One this afternoon, Dr Lorraine Nolan of the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) said that their view was the same as the EMA’s, and that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe.

“It’s really important here not to get too focused on these very small issues and to really focus on the benefits of vaccination,” said Dr Nolan.

“The reality is we need to vaccinate people and every vaccine has a place in our vaccination programme.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

According to Dr Nolan, the HPRA will be releasing additional safety reporting within the next week. Of 2,000 side effect reports released by the HPRA on the AstraZeneca vaccine, only seven were of blood clotting events.

However, Dr Nolan did clarify that these were not of a serious nature and were more common blood clots, like clots in the leg or the lungs.

Dr Nolan also said that it was possible that other medical reasons were causing them, rather than the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“In all of the cases when we have looked at them, there are very possibly other medical reasons that have contributed to the occurrence of the clots. Nothing unusual or concerning in those,” said Dr Nolan.

With reporting by AFP