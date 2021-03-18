AstraZeneca is 'safe and effective' vaccine, says EMA, paving way for Ireland to begin using it again

THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES Agency (EMA) has said that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective and that it is not associated with an increased risk of blood clots.

The agency held an extraordinary meeting today to finalise its conclusions on a small number of blood clotting events that were reported following vaccination.

Head of the EMA, Emer Cooke said that the vaccine is a safe and effective vaccine and that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.

However, the EMA “cannot rule out definitively a link between these cases and the vaccine”. The EMA’s safety committee has instead decided to draw attention to the possible rare conditions by including details within the vaccines leaflets.

A number of countries across Europe, including Ireland, paused use of the vaccine in recent days following reports by the Norwegian Medicines Agency of serious events in four patients.

Officials in Ireland had said the decision to pause the use of the vaccine had been made on a precautionary principle.

World Health Organization experts yesterday recommended countries continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine, but said they were looking into its safety.

The UK’s health regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said earlier today that available evidence does not suggest that blood clots in veins are caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In a statement, the MHRA said that the advice remains that the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccines outweigh any risks and that people in the UK should continue to get their jab when it becomes available.

“Our review has found that the available evidence does not suggest that blood clots are caused by COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca,” said Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, the Chair of the Commission on Human Medicines.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“We have been closely reviewing all reports of blood clots in the vein (venous thromboembolism, or VTE) following vaccination. There is no evidence either that VTE is occurring more often in people who have received the vaccine than in people who have not, for either vaccine.”

The WHO, the EMA and AstraZeneca itself have repeatedly said the vaccine is safe.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the HSE will “immediately endeavour” to restart vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine when the all-clear is received from the EMA.

“It will take some time, because obviously people have to be notified again, logistics have to be put in place and the venue has to be organised and so on,” said Martin.

“But we will be doing everything we possibly can to accelerate the vaccine, particularly for those who have had their vaccinations postponed as a result of the decision taken last weekend.”