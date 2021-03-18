#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 18 March 2021
Advertisement

AstraZeneca is 'safe and effective' vaccine, says EMA, paving way for Ireland to begin using it again

The government had said Ireland would immediately endeavour to begin using the jab again if it was given the all-clear.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 18 Mar 2021, 4:16 PM
8 minutes ago 8,875 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5384556
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES Agency (EMA) has said that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective and that it is not associated with an increased risk of blood clots.

The agency held an extraordinary meeting today to finalise its conclusions on a small number of blood clotting events that were reported following vaccination.

Head of the EMA, Emer Cooke said that the vaccine is a safe and effective vaccine and that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.

However, the EMA “cannot rule out definitively a link between these cases and the vaccine”. The EMA’s safety committee has instead decided to draw attention to the possible rare conditions by including details within the vaccines leaflets.

A number of countries across Europe, including Ireland, paused use of the vaccine in recent days following reports by the Norwegian Medicines Agency of serious events in four patients.

Officials in Ireland had said the decision to pause the use of the vaccine had been made on a precautionary principle.

World Health Organization experts yesterday recommended countries continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine, but said they were looking into its safety.

The UK’s health regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said earlier today that available evidence does not suggest that blood clots in veins are caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In a statement, the MHRA said that the advice remains that the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccines outweigh any risks and that people in the UK should continue to get their jab when it becomes available.

“Our review has found that the available evidence does not suggest that blood clots are caused by COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca,” said Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, the Chair of the Commission on Human Medicines.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We have been closely reviewing all reports of blood clots in the vein (venous thromboembolism, or VTE) following vaccination. There is no evidence either that VTE is occurring more often in people who have received the vaccine than in people who have not, for either vaccine.”

The WHO, the EMA and AstraZeneca itself have repeatedly said the vaccine is safe.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the HSE will “immediately endeavour” to restart vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine when the all-clear is received from the EMA.

“It will take some time, because obviously people have to be notified again, logistics have to be put in place and the venue has to be organised and so on,” said Martin.

“But we will be doing everything we possibly can to accelerate the vaccine, particularly for those who have had their vaccinations postponed as a result of the decision taken last weekend.”

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie